FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION: Dodge County offers 4-H Family Learning Days

Dodge County 4-H Family Learning Days is an opportunity for youth to learn about new and current projects that may spark interest and allows youth to try something new. 4-H Family Learning Days are a fun day of hands-on learning, in a safe environment.

4-H Family Learning Days are Feb. 25 and March 25 at Dodgeland School, 400 S. Western Ave., Juneau.

There will be four one-hour time slots with 8-10 session choices in each. The event begins with registration check-in starting at 8:30 a.m. The first learning sessions begin at 9 a.m. with the final sessions ending at 2:30 p.m. 4-H volunteers, businesses, and community members teach a variety of sessions on topics related to 4-H projects and other learning opportunities. The sessions cover a wide range of topics such as animal projects, photography, cake decorating, beekeeping basics, 4-H Camp or LEGO robotics. A complete listing of session descriptions and registration information can be found at https://dodge.extension.wisc.edu under 4-H & Youth County Activities at https://dodge.extension.wisc.edu/4-h-youth-development/4-h-activities.

Pre-registration is required; no walk-ins are allowed. Registration is currently open for the Feb. 25 program and closes on Feb. 4. General cost is $3 per person. Some sessions have additional costs for supplies. Any youth are eligible to apply for financial support to attend a 4-H Youth Development program. This is a confidential process and interested persons may call Extension Dodge County at 920-386-3790 for more information.

The Juneau Victorians 4-H club will provide lunch with a variety of reasonably priced menu items.

For questions or more information, contact the office at 920-386-3790 or visit https://dodge.extension.wisc.edu.