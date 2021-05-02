FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION: Earth Day: a time to reflect and plan for the future

Thinking to the future of our environment and future celebrations of Earth Day, addressing climate change will need to be at the forefront to protect our environment for future generations. Understanding the difference between weather and climate is important in recognizing how our climate is changing: Weather is the day-to-day change of variables such as temperature, precipitation, wind speed, etc. Climate is the average of weather conditions over time, typically over 30 years. Wisconsin’s climate is rich in seasons; warm summers on the lake, cold snowy winters skiing, and transitions of spring and fall make Wisconsin a great place to live. By measuring and recording weather measurements over decades, Wisconsin’s climate data has shown that our state has become warmer and wetter. Wetter seasons have seen an increase in extreme weather events that have resulted in violent rainstorms over a short period of time. Not only can this have a detrimental effect on our crops, but it can increase runoff events resulting in flooding of communities and increase nutrients in our water bodies from urban and rural runoff. The Wisconsin Initiative on Climate Change Impacts is a statewide collaboration between the University of Wisconsin- Madison and Wisconsin DNR to evaluate climate change impacts on Wisconsin and develop solutions to increase resiliency. To learn more, visit wicci.wisc.edu.