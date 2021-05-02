FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION: Earth Day: a time to reflect and plan for the future

Every April 22nd, countries around the world celebrate Earth Day. Earth Day provides the opportunity to celebrate and raise awareness about our planet’s natural resources. Environmentalism, and the significance of Earth Day, runs very deep in Wisconsin.
Wisconsin’s legacy in conservation goes back thousands of years to the Ho-Chunk and Potawatomi Nations who stewarded the lands of current Dodge County for thousands of years, and environmental stewardship remains a vital part of their identity and heritage. Wisconsin is also home to many conservationists such as Aldo Leopold and John Muir. Decades leading up to the first Earth Day in 1970 saw much pollution and detriment to our natural resources. Sen. Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin became very concerned of the state of environment and wanted to raise public awareness about air and water pollution. With coordinated events and rallies across the United Stated on April 22, 1970, people advocating for the environment were heard. This led to the creation of the Environmental Protection Agency and the passing of a suite of policies that would help protect our natural resources for future generations.
Currently, Earth Day is commemorated by many events featuring environmental leaders, clean-up activities, and enjoyment of our public lands and waters. This specific Earth Day may mean something a little bit more, as the pandemic prevented a lot of activities from happening, nature became a solace for many. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reported that 20,600,000 people visited Wisconsin State Park System properties in 2020. This had increased by three million people from 2019. Seeing the increase in visitors is exciting to see in the hopes that once people connect with the environment, they will be willing to protect it.
Thinking to the future of our environment and future celebrations of Earth Day, addressing climate change will need to be at the forefront to protect our environment for future generations. Understanding the difference between weather and climate is important in recognizing how our climate is changing: Weather is the day-to-day change of variables such as temperature, precipitation, wind speed, etc. Climate is the average of weather conditions over time, typically over 30 years. Wisconsin’s climate is rich in seasons; warm summers on the lake, cold snowy winters skiing, and transitions of spring and fall make Wisconsin a great place to live. By measuring and recording weather measurements over decades, Wisconsin’s climate data has shown that our state has become warmer and wetter. Wetter seasons have seen an increase in extreme weather events that have resulted in violent rainstorms over a short period of time. Not only can this have a detrimental effect on our crops, but it can increase runoff events resulting in flooding of communities and increase nutrients in our water bodies from urban and rural runoff. The Wisconsin Initiative on Climate Change Impacts is a statewide collaboration between the University of Wisconsin- Madison and Wisconsin DNR to evaluate climate change impacts on Wisconsin and develop solutions to increase resiliency. To learn more, visit wicci.wisc.edu.
Because climate change is a global concern, we all have a part in the solution. The Climate Change Research Center at Purdue University identifies four ways in which everyone can act on climate change.
First, know the basics of climate change by checking out the resources on the WICCI website. Second, know your impact by calculating your carbon footprint through EPA’s Household Carbon Footprint Calculator and evaluate where you can make some changes such as improving energy efficiency in your home. Next talk about climate change. Having conversations with your family, neighbors, and community leaders is a very important first step to addressing climate change because the best solutions are developed when everyone has a seat at the table. Finally, engage with local leaders to support climate-friendly policies and initiatives in areas that you care about like schools, businesses, places of worship, and community spaces.
Earth Day is a chance for everyone to reflect on the past, the environmental issues we’ve addressed, and the work that still needs to be done. Everyone has a stake in our environment, and therefore, everyone needs to do their part so that we can celebrate Earth Day with our future generations.