Conversations about health should include all eight dimensions or areas of wellness—that is mental, social, emotional, spiritual, financial, occupational, environmental, and intellectual. That’s the focus of Living Well Month, a national event in March promoting overall wellness and the education provided by Family and Consumer Sciences professionals to improve the lives of people, families, and communities.

“The Wisconsin Extension Association of Family and Consumer Sciences works through the UW Madison Division of Extension to offer information that will help families achieve a positive, healthy lifestyle,” said Pattie Carroll, human development and relationships educator in Dodge County. “Whether you are trying to manage your health through meal planning and exercise, make decisions about health care and insurance, or get tips on effective parenting techniques, Extension has a research-based answer.”

To make every month a “Living Well Month,” consider these tips:

Engage children in at least 60 minutes of physical activity on most days of the week. Adults need at least 30 minutes of physical activity.

Start planning a garden now to work in the spring and summer. Gardening could also nurture your mental and environmental wellness.

Rethink your drink. The average adult human body is about 60% water. Reduce the amount of soda and fruit drinks consumed daily.

Eat a variety of healthful foods. Eat colorful fruits and vegetables every day. See choosemyplate.gov for more information about nutrition.

Read, read, and read. Go to the library and check out books to stimulate your intellectual health.

Talk to a friend or start a journal to get your thoughts and feelings off your chest.

Check out parenting, finance, nutrition and/or food preparation classes offered at http://dodge.extension.wisc.edu.

Maintain a healthy home. Check that your smoke detector is working correctly and test for the presence of Radon. Help manage allergies and/or asthma by cleaning and vacuuming. Avoid accidental poisonings by keeping medications locked up, and cleaning agents and other poisons out of reach of children.

Keep your family finances in check. Track your expenses and update your budget regularly. Creating and sticking to a budget, along with paying of debt are great first steps to financial wellness.