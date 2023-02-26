FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION

University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Dodge County

Although it has begun to warm up in parts of the state, we are still clenched tight in winter’s icy grasp. This month’s content focuses on maple syrup and tree planting—a couple of spring’s silver linings to look forward to. Enjoy.

Maple syrup: from trees to table

A live recording of the virtual Maple Syruping class is available at youtube.com/tch?app=desktop&v=6-v-UybIBjg and a maple syrup manual is available at go.wiscnews.com/manual.

An article on how to tap trees for optimal sap production is available at https://woodlandinfo.org/how-to-tap-trees-for-optimal-sap-production/ go.wiscnews.com/sap

Another article on success with maple syruping available at go.wiscnews.com/success.

More information can be found at https://maple.extension.wisc.edu.

Tree planting

Tips for tree planting available at https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/treeplanting/tips, and a “cheat sheet” for learning the terms used on a seedling order sheet is available at https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/treeplanting/stockdescription.

Have you heard of a tree planting plan? If you are interested in planting but unsure where to get started, consider submitting a plan to work with your local forester for a successful tree planting project.

Upcoming events

Leopold Week – Free Virtual Nature events, March 3-12

This Leopold Week, modern voices of the conservation movement help us to nurture reciprocity with nature–giving back to an Earth that gives so much to us.

March 3: 10 a.m. Nurturing Reciprocity: Leopold Week 2023 Kickoff, with Buddy Huffaker and Kim Blaeser

March 7: noon, Creating and Inclusive Outdoors Together, with James Edward Mills

March 7: 7 p.m., Aldo Leopold and Earth Ethics, with Scott Russell Sanders

March 8: 7 p.m., Writing Wild: Where the Crawdads Sing and A Sand County Almanac, conversation with Delia Owens

Register at go.wiscnews.com/register

New free Landowner Webinars, online, March 21, 28, April 4

This series of webinars invites new and prospective landowners in Wisconsin to connect with their de facto conservation team and discuss ways to achieve their property goals. Each webinar features a different lineup of guest speakers from organizations assisting landowners across Wisconsin. We encourage you to attend all three.

March 21: Session 1—Extension Conservation Connections

March 28: Session 2—Government Conservation Connections

April 4: Session 3—Nonprofit and Peer Conservation Connections

Learn more about each session and register at https://woodlandinfo.org/event-page/new-landowner-webinars.

Chainsaw Safety Training Level One and Level Two

Upham Woods, N194 Highway N, Wisconsin Dells

April 7: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., S.A.W.W. Level One—Provides confidence and safety, learning the chainsaws reactive forces, focusing on open face notching, including pre-planning the fell, bore cutting, as well as understanding the hinge strength.

April 21: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., S.A.W.W. Level Two—Provides a focus on applying basic maintenance techniques to achieve maximum chainsaw performance such as filing techniques and carburetor adjustments. More Felling techniques and assessments are practiced and limbing and bucking techniques are introduced. Must have completed Level One.

Register to reserve a spot at https://charge.wisc.edu/UphamWoods.

Your Land Your Legacy—online

Self-paced course $75 per family. Live Zoom sessions from noon to 1 p.m. or 6-7 p.m., April 6, April 20, May 4 and May 18.

Do you have a plan in place to keep the land intact? Passing property from one generation to the next is legally and emotionally challenging. This program is designed to give landowners and families the tools to make the transition a successful one.

Register at https://charge.wisc.edu/NaturalResources/workshops.aspx.