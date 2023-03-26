March is the beginning of mud season in Wisconsin. As most farmers begin to dust off planters and drills for spring planting, some are taking advantage of the freeze-thaw cycles of the last days of winter. Small-seeded plants can be broadcast onto the frozen ground in the morning. As the temperature rises, the thawing of the soil helps to work the seed into the soil. Most commonly, red clover is frost seeded over top of a growing wheat crop. The red clover hangs out below the growing wheat, combatting weed pressure before exploding after the wheat is harvested. The red clover can be harvested for forage and/used as a nitrogen source for the following corn crop the next year.