FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION: Focus on Fathers program offered

FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION

University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Dodge County

We know that fathers play a critical role in their child’s growth and development. Father involvement is important. For example, the relationship between a father and a child has a deep impact on children’s healthy development in language, thinking, physical, and social–emotional learning.

Pattie Carroll, human development and relationships educator, has been working a statewide needs assessment of fathers. Carroll says that previous research shows that children whose fathers are involved in their daily care, such as feeding, bathing, and playing together, tend to be more confident; and, as children grow older, they enjoy stronger social connections with peers. Furthermore, fathers who care for, nurture, and play with their babies actually raise children with higher IQs and children with better language and cognitive skills.