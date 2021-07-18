FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION: Focus on Fathers program offered

FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION
University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Dodge County
We know that fathers play a critical role in their child’s growth and development. Father involvement is important. For example, the relationship between a father and a child has a deep impact on children’s healthy development in language, thinking, physical, and social–emotional learning.
Pattie Carroll, human development and relationships educator, has been working a statewide needs assessment of fathers. Carroll says that previous research shows that children whose fathers are involved in their daily care, such as feeding, bathing, and playing together, tend to be more confident; and, as children grow older, they enjoy stronger social connections with peers. Furthermore, fathers who care for, nurture, and play with their babies actually raise children with higher IQs and children with better language and cognitive skills.
Carroll also says that the research shows that involved fathers enhance their children’s communication skills because they tend to ask children more questions than mothers do, which builds vocabulary and conversational skills. Positive father involvement includes direct interaction with children, including caregiving and shared activities. As a result, a group of extension educators is offering a father-centered program intended for fathers of children between ages 0-12, but all fathers and father figures are welcome to attend.
Carroll and other extension educators will host, Focus on Fathers, where fathers can explore parenting tips and learn ways to strengthen relationships with your child.
Sessions are from 8-9 a.m. on Tuesdays.
Aug. 3: Relaxing & Enjoying Your Children
Aug. 10: Helping Children Stand Up For Themselves
Aug. 17: Helping Children Build Their Confidence
Aug. 24: Helping Children Deal With Others
Register at https://tinyurl.com/FocusOnFathersAugust2021 or call for more information at 920-386-3790.