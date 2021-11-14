FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION: Food safety tips for your holiday meal

FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION

University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Dodge County

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, more than 46 million turkeys are cooked and eaten in the United States at Thanksgiving. That number represents one-sixth of all the turkeys sold in the U.S. each year. There are a few tips that will ensure that your holiday meal is safe and delicious.

“Thawing and cooking are the two challenges any holiday cook will face,” said Barbara Ingham, food safety specialist with the University of Wisconsin, Division of Extension. When thawing the turkey in the refrigerator, the USDA recommends allowing 24 hours for every four to five pounds of meat. For example, a 16 to 20 pound turkey would need at least three or four days to thaw. Some newer, more efficient refrigerators can add a day or two to that time. Turkeys can also be thawed in the microwave, or in a sink filled with cold water—just change the water every 30 minutes. It is also possible to cook a turkey directly from the frozen state.

In addition to the challenge of thawing a turkey, consumers struggle with other questions such as knowing when a turkey is sufficiently cooked, and how to handle leftovers, said Caitlin Richardson of Extension Dodge County.