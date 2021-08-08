FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION: Garden fresh food safety tips

FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION

University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Dodge County

Summer is a carefree time that is often associated with fresh produce and farmers markets. University of Wisconsin Extension food safety specialist, Barbara Ingham, has some great tips on keeping your produce safe from market to fork.

Buying

Choose produce that is not bruised or damaged

Any pre-cut produce should be refrigerated or kept on ice by the vendor and at home

Put produce and meat in a separate bag

Wash reusable bags in between use to prevent germ transfer

Storage

Keep perishable produce like strawberries, lettuce, herbs, mushrooms, in the refrigerator

Pre-cut/peeled produce should be kept in the refrigerator. Limit the time out of the refrigerator to no more than 2 hours total

Produce should not be washed before storage, as excess water will encourage the growth of bacteria and spoilage

Preparation