FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION: Garden fresh food safety tips

Summer is a carefree time that is often associated with fresh produce and farmers markets. University of Wisconsin Extension food safety specialist, Barbara Ingham, has some great tips on keeping your produce safe from market to fork.
Buying
Choose produce that is not bruised or damaged
Any pre-cut produce should be refrigerated or kept on ice by the vendor and at home
Put produce and meat in a separate bag
Wash reusable bags in between use to prevent germ transfer
Storage
Keep perishable produce like strawberries, lettuce, herbs, mushrooms, in the refrigerator
Pre-cut/peeled produce should be kept in the refrigerator. Limit the time out of the refrigerator to no more than 2 hours total
Produce should not be washed before storage, as excess water will encourage the growth of bacteria and spoilage
Preparation
Begin the process with clean hands—wash hands with soapy water for 20 seconds
Rinse produce with water only. Do not use soap or a produce rinse.
Rinse before cutting or peeling; even produce where the rind isn’t eaten. This prevents transfer of germs from the rind to the interior when slicing
Separation
Wash cutting boards, dishes, utensils and countertops with warm water and soap between the preparation of raw meat/poultry/seafood and produce, especially if the produce will not be cooked.
If you use plastic or other non-porous cutting boards, run them through the dishwasher or wash with warm soapy water and then sanitize with a diluted bleach solution—one teaspoon regular unscented chlorine bleach to one-quart water.
Source: https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/safefood/safeproduce.
For more information, contact the Extension Dodge County FoodWIse team at 920-386-3790 or email caitlin.richardson@wisc.edu or kimberly.lafler@wisc.edu.