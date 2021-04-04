FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION: Giving children an allowance

Some parents give their children an allowance. If you give your child an allowance, or you are thinking about it, here are some tips. Guide children in learning the options for their money. Deciding how to use their allowance will build a sense of responsibility and create new learning experiences. Kids will make mistakes when first given an allowance but over time they will learn important skills about finances. “The goal of an allowance is to help children become comfortable with making basic money decisions, such as comparing smaller versus larger amounts of money and how one decision can affect other decisions,” said Pattie Carroll, human development and relationships educator, University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension in Dodge County.