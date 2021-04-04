FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION: Giving children an allowance

FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION
University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Dodge County
Some parents give their children an allowance. If you give your child an allowance, or you are thinking about it, here are some tips. Guide children in learning the options for their money. Deciding how to use their allowance will build a sense of responsibility and create new learning experiences. Kids will make mistakes when first given an allowance but over time they will learn important skills about finances. “The goal of an allowance is to help children become comfortable with making basic money decisions, such as comparing smaller versus larger amounts of money and how one decision can affect other decisions,” said Pattie Carroll, human development and relationships educator, University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension in Dodge County.
Carroll offers the following guidance and ideas for giving an allowance to children:
Use an allowance to teach about money and making good financial decisions. Do not tie allowances to completing chores, good behavior, or good grades in school.
Begin giving an allowance around age 5. Children begin forming positive habits at this age and will gain valuable knowledge about decision making.
Create a regular routine around the allowance by giving the same amount on a scheduled day.
Allow the child to decide what they want to do with the money.
Use separate clear jars for savings, spending, and donating. They will quickly see how money adds up and goes down over time.
Include them in household budgeting and decision making to build a sense of larger financial challenges.
Gradually increase the amount as they mature and become better at money decision making.
Open a savings account with them at a financial institution and encourage them to save a portion of their allowance.
Remember, children learn from watching and listening to the behaviors of their parents. Creating a positive relationship with money at a young age can help children make sound financial decisions throughout their life.