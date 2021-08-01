FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION: Handling and hauling livestock in the summer

FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION
University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Dodge County
Summer is a time when many livestock owners are looking to work with their animals, from taking your horse trail riding or camping, to taking your lambs, pigs, or calves to the fair. We tend to spend more time working and traveling with our livestock in the summer. However, summer can mean high temperatures and humidity, making working with your livestock difficult, which increases the possibilities of our companions suffering from the negative effects of heat stress. Here are five tips from the Beef Quality Assurance, bqa.org, training that pertains to all livestock species to follow when planning on handling and hauling your livestock in the summer.
Extreme heat conditions exist when temperature and humidity are at levels in which they create a heat index greater than or equal to 100 degrees Fahrenheit. These heat index levels pose a significant health risk to stressed cattle or livestock. Avoid transporting cattle in extreme heat conditions.
Avoid hauling and handling cattle or other livestock species between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., which is most often the hottest time of the day. If animals must be hauled at times of high temperature and humidity, avoid stopping. If stopping is necessary, make stop durations as short as possible; stop during cooler parts of the day, if at all possible; pick shaded areas to park if you have to stop.
Consider placing fewer head of livestock on the trailer during hot weather; handle livestock gently and patiently during extreme heat conditions. When they are stressed in extreme heat conditions, they are more likely to become non-ambulatory, sick, and possibly die; haul animals fit to transport. Fitness for transport is determined by multiple considerations including the health, mobility, and body condition score of the animal. Do not transfer cattle with BCS score less than two. Non-ambulatory animals or those with severe mobility issues and animals appearing exhausted, dehydrated, or otherwise health impaired.
If you would like more information on the effects of heat stress on livestock or ways to mitigate the impact of heat, contact the Extension Dodge County office at 920-386-3790 or amanda.young@wisc.edu.