FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION: Handling and hauling livestock in the summer

FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION

University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Dodge County

Summer is a time when many livestock owners are looking to work with their animals, from taking your horse trail riding or camping, to taking your lambs, pigs, or calves to the fair. We tend to spend more time working and traveling with our livestock in the summer. However, summer can mean high temperatures and humidity, making working with your livestock difficult, which increases the possibilities of our companions suffering from the negative effects of heat stress. Here are five tips from the Beef Quality Assurance, bqa.org, training that pertains to all livestock species to follow when planning on handling and hauling your livestock in the summer.

Extreme heat conditions exist when temperature and humidity are at levels in which they create a heat index greater than or equal to 100 degrees Fahrenheit. These heat index levels pose a significant health risk to stressed cattle or livestock. Avoid transporting cattle in extreme heat conditions.