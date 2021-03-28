FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION: Improving water quality from your yard

The days are getting longer, the snow is melting, and the familiar bugle of the sand hill crane fills the sky. These are sure signs of spring that we all rejoice. With the melt of snow and high amounts of rainfall we receive in the spring months, this time can unfortunately lead to high amounts of runoff entering our streams and lakes. As runoff will go to the nearest body of water in the watershed, runoff has the potential to carry pollutants with it that can degrade water quality. The pollutants most frequently measured in water bodies within the Rock River basin are phosphorus and total suspended solids. As water moves across the landscape, it will take soil particles with it and results in high total suspended soils giving water bodies a “muddy” appearance. Soil particles can also carry phosphorus and accumulations of phosphorus in water bodies can cause harmful algae blooms. When trying to address water quality issues, it is important to remember that everyone contributes to water quality challenges, and everyone has a role in working together to restore our water resources.