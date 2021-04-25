FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION: Keeping food safe to eat

FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION
University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Dodge County
Clean, separate, cook and chill. What do these four words have in common? These core four words are all steps we take to practice food safety. According to the CDC, one out of every six Americans gets sick from their food every year. One way we can prevent this from happening is by practicing good food safety. Let us break down each core four word and summarize what we can do to prevent food-borne illness.
Clean: Make sure the surfaces of what we cook and eat with are free from bacteria. This also includes rinsing our produce—scrubbing if there is dirt—and washing our hands. It is important to wash hands with soap and water. Soap is the key to getting bacteria off hands. Here is how soap works. One part of the soap is attracted to bacteria, so when you rub your hands together, it loosens up the bacteria and helps the soap to pull the bacteria away from the skin. The other part of soap is attracted to water. Therefore, when you rinse your hands, the soap, along with the bacteria, goes down the drain.
Separate: This is especially important when thinking about raw meat/eggs and foods we are not going to cook. We want to keep these two categories of foods away from each other in all places—our grocery carts, refrigerators and when cooking.
Chill: Keeping cold foods cold, below 40 degrees Fahrenheit. Cold foods can be safely left out for a short period. We can safely leave perishable foods out for no more than two hours or one hour if the weather is over 90 degrees Fahrenheit. Why? Bacteria start to multiply quickly when the weather is above 40 degrees Fahrenheit. After the respective hours mentioned above, the number of potential bacteria could be at a number that would make us sick.
Cook: Checking to ensure that the internal temperature of our foods is hot enough. Heat kills bacteria and when we eat meat or eggs that are not hot enough, bacteria could still be present and can make us sick. Below is the USDA safe internal cooking temperatures chart for a reference.
Beef, pork, veal and lamb steaks, chops, roasts, 145 degrees Fahrenheit, and allow to rest for at least three minutes
Ground meats, 160 degrees Fahrenheit
Ground poultry, 165 degrees Fahrenheit
Ham, fresh or smoked uncooked, 145 degrees Fahrenheit, and allow to rest for at least three minutes
Fully cooked ham to reheat, reheat cooked hams packaged in USDA-inspected plants to 140 degrees Fahrenheit, and all others to 165 degrees Fahrenheit
All poultry, breasts, whole bird, legs, thighs, wings, ground poultry, giblets, and stuffing, 165 degrees Fahrenheit
Eggs, 160 degrees Fahrenheit
Fish and shellfish, 145 degrees Fahrenheit
Leftovers, 165 degrees Fahrenheit
Casseroles, 165 degrees Fahrenheit