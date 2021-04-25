FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION: Keeping food safe to eat

FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION

University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Dodge County

Clean, separate, cook and chill. What do these four words have in common? These core four words are all steps we take to practice food safety. According to the CDC, one out of every six Americans gets sick from their food every year. One way we can prevent this from happening is by practicing good food safety. Let us break down each core four word and summarize what we can do to prevent food-borne illness.

Clean: Make sure the surfaces of what we cook and eat with are free from bacteria. This also includes rinsing our produce—scrubbing if there is dirt—and washing our hands. It is important to wash hands with soap and water. Soap is the key to getting bacteria off hands. Here is how soap works. One part of the soap is attracted to bacteria, so when you rub your hands together, it loosens up the bacteria and helps the soap to pull the bacteria away from the skin. The other part of soap is attracted to water. Therefore, when you rinse your hands, the soap, along with the bacteria, goes down the drain.