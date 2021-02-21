FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION: Learn about and celebrate water resources

Through a natural resources’ perspective, 2021 is sure starting off to be an eventful year. From starting off the year with the beautiful wintery scenery created by hoar frost to upcoming celebrations and conferences, we are in store for a year of learning and appreciation for our bountiful water resources we have in Wisconsin.

February started with the celebration of World Wetlands Day on Feb. 2. World Wetlands Day is celebrated every year to raise awareness about the vital role of wetlands for people and our planet. It is no doubt that those of us in the Rock River Basin appreciate wetlands, as historically, the basin has been shaped by wetlands. As glaciation occurred throughout this area, it left behind unsorted material—glacial till) sorted material—glacial outwash, and deposits from glacial lakes—lacustrine deposits. Many of these depositions are poorly drained and formed wetlands throughout the basin. Specifically, Glacial Lake Scuppernong covered most of Jefferson County during the last glaciation and deposited nearly level layers of clay and silty clay. You can see the flat plain that Glacial Lake Scuppernong left behind off the Scuppernong Segment of the Ice Age Trail through the Southern Kettle Moraine State Forest. With the clay deposit and level elevations, many of the low-lying areas are dominated by wetlands. However, much of the landscape has changed over the last 150 years as wetlands were diminished by 50% to support urban and agriculture development.