FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION: Managing rising food costs

With the holidays approaching some families and individuals are feeling the impacts of rising food costs. Over the last few months, Wisconsin households have felt the brunt of rising food prices. Managing these costs has been especially challenging for many Wisconsinites as the rise in costs coincided with decreases in household income due to the impact of the health pandemic. While the pandemic’s critical impact has shifted from its peak in 2020, rising food costs have continued or worsened. In fact, there has been a 13% overall increase in all food items from September 2021 to September 2022, see bls.gov/news.release/pdf/cpi.pdf. If one of your family traditions is to make a cereal party mix, you will feel the impact of rising food costs because cereals and baked goods have increased 16.2% during the same time.