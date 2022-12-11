FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION: Opportunities to learn in 4-H

Marie Witzel, Dodge County 4-H youth development educator has a couple of upcoming opportunities to help youth and families learn more about 4-H.

First is a New 4-H Family Gathering - designed for new families who have enrolled in the Dodge County 4-H program, returning families who need to get re-acquainted with 4-H, and prospective families who just want to find out a little more about the 4-H program.

The gathering begins with an overview of the 4-H program. After the general session, there will be hands-on activities for the youth, a question and answer session with the Extension 4-H staff and 4-H volunteer adults and parents. Register by Dec. 12 at 920-386-3790 or visit signupgenius.com/go/20F0545ACAA23A4FF2-newfamily1.

Next is the Discover 4-H Project Box Series. This series features the Cloverbud Project Box for youth in 5-year-old kindergarten through second grade. Through 4-H project boxes, youth can explore their interests and build new skills. The projects follow the theme of the 4 H’s—Head, Heart, Hands, and Health. Youth and families may attend four virtual sessions taught by 4-H educators. Supplies are included for many of the projects, and there are some supplies the participating family will need to gather. There will also be bi-weekly Zooms on Tuesdays beginning Jan. 17. For more information or to register, contact Marie at marie.witzel@wisc.edu. Register by Jan. 6.

For older elementary youth, Wisconsin 4-H is featuring the Discover 4-H Project Box Series for youth in third through sixth grade. The projects create a celebration using the WI 4-H Movement. Youth and families may attend three virtual sessions taught by 4-H educators, community experts and youth. Participants will also connect by playing Goosechase, a virtual scavenger hunt. Supplies are included for many of the projects, and there are some supplies the participating family will need to gather. There will also be bi-weekly zooms on Tuesdays beginning Jan. 24. For more information or to register, contact Marie at marie.witzel@wisc.edu. Register by Jan. 6.

For questions about the Dodge County 4-H Youth Development program or other Extension programs, call 920-386-3790 or visit https://dodge.extension.wisc.edu.