FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION: Positive Youth Development and mindfulness

University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Dodge County

May is the start of graduation season for many of our high schools, technical colleges and universities. This past year has been unprecedented especially for our older youth who may be graduating and wondering what the future holds for them.

According to Marie Witzel, Positive Youth Development educator with University of Wisconsin-Madison, Division of Extension, this is an important time in a young person’s life and this year has made it challenging for youth to determine what path to take. “One of the important lessons that I have learned this past year is on the topic of mindfulness. Mindfulness is a type of meditation in which you focus on being intensely aware of what you are sensing and feeling in the moment, without interpretation or judgment. Practicing mindfulness involves breathing methods, guided imagery, and other practices to relax the body and mind and help reduce stress,” said Witzel.