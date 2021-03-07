FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION: Positive youth development survey

FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION

University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Dodge County

Program evaluation is a critical part of communicating the value of Wisconsin 4-H and for making data-informed decisions to improve the programs to meet the needs of youth, families, volunteers, and 4-H staff. While county-based educators are proficient at developing local-level evaluations to understand the effectiveness of specific local program approaches, there is not a common method for evaluating 4-H across the state. As such, it is challenging to tell a shared statewide story about the impacts of 4-H and program improvement strategies tend to be hyper-localized, benefitting some, but leaving many programs out.

To address this need for a comprehensive evaluation strategy, a team of six, then 10 county 4-H educators were recruited to adapt a research-based theory of change and test pilot the model. According to Marie Witzel, Dodge County Positive Youth Development educator, Dodge County 4-H members were asked to participate in the original pilot study, and then were a part of the second pilot in fall 2020. The latest Dodge County results can be found at https://dodge.extension.wisc.edu.