FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION: Poultry in winter

FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION
University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Dodge County
Do you raise chickens or other types of poultry? Here in Wisconsin and throughout the Midwest, how to best care for our poultry during the winter, when cold, wind and moisture can be serious factors that affect your animal’s ability to stay healthy and productive needs to be considered. In an article by Ronald Kean, University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension poultry specialist entitled “Preparing for Winter” he explains that there are several things to do for them that will make it a little less of a struggle for both you and the chickens. Some of those tips are listed below.
The first tip is water: water is the most important concern for chickens. They will generally drink about 2 pounds of water—about a quart—for every pound of feed they eat. Chickens need to have fresh water at least daily. Heated bases for waterers are available. Other methods have been used to keep water thawed, as well. Heat lamps are often hung over the waterer. Highly insulated water containers are available that will keep warm water unfrozen for several hours. If none of these is available, fresh water should be provided twice daily for the chickens. Rubber pans can be helpful, so ice can be removed easily without damaging the pan. Another option often used is to have two waterers, so they can be alternated and the other one brought inside to thaw.
The second tip is all about feed: Chickens will need a considerable amount of feed, especially to keep warm in cold conditions. High-energy feeds, such as grains and oilseeds like corn, scratch grains, sunflower seed, etc., can be supplemented to provide extra energy. One should be somewhat cautious not to overdo this, however, since nutrient imbalances could occur. Excess energy can increase the risk of feather pecking. If this starts, it is best to stop the supplementation and rely on a balanced complete feed. Many people also like to provide some plant material to their chickens over winter. This may help keep the chickens active throughout the day. Leafy hay, root vegetables, squash, pumpkins, etc. can be used for this.
Next, consider ventilation, which is very important for chickens year-round. Wet litter will produce ammonia that can be harmful to the chickens, and to you. Even low levels of ammonia can be irritating to chickens and to the chicken owner. Damp conditions can also increase the incidence of respiratory diseases. At the very least, there must be some open area to allow fresh air in and stale, moist air out. A window can be left open a bit, or a vent can be added on top of the house. Ideally, air has an inlet and an outlet so some air movement can be attained within the house, without it being drafty.
Lighting is another important factor for winter. Hens normally lay eggs when days are long—in the spring and early summer, and then molt and stop laying eggs when days start to get short in the fall. Though a lot of selective breeding has been done to improve overall egg production, short days will still decrease egg production greatly. If artificial lights are used to keep the day length at about 14 hours or more per day, hens will generally keep laying eggs through the winter. Artificial lights are traditionally started around Sept. 1, and continued until spring when the natural day length reaches 14 hours.
Finally think about flock safety. Many predators will be hungry and looking for a chicken dinner even in the winter. Air inlets and outlets should be covered with sturdy wire or screen to keep predators, as well as pests, out. Raccoons and other predators can squeeze through small holes, so care must be taken to close these well.
With a little pre-planning, keeping a flock of chickens through the winter can be done and the chickens should be able to handle it well. If you want to read more of his article and get more information on raising poultry check out UW-Madison Division of Extension Poultry topic hub at https://livestock.extension.wisc.edu/article-topic/poultry, or reach out to the Dodge County UW Madison Extension Office at 920-386-3790 or amanda.young@wisc.edu.
