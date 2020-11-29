FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION: Poultry in winter

The second tip is all about feed: Chickens will need a considerable amount of feed, especially to keep warm in cold conditions. High-energy feeds, such as grains and oilseeds like corn, scratch grains, sunflower seed, etc., can be supplemented to provide extra energy. One should be somewhat cautious not to overdo this, however, since nutrient imbalances could occur. Excess energy can increase the risk of feather pecking. If this starts, it is best to stop the supplementation and rely on a balanced complete feed. Many people also like to provide some plant material to their chickens over winter. This may help keep the chickens active throughout the day. Leafy hay, root vegetables, squash, pumpkins, etc. can be used for this.

Next, consider ventilation, which is very important for chickens year-round. Wet litter will produce ammonia that can be harmful to the chickens, and to you. Even low levels of ammonia can be irritating to chickens and to the chicken owner. Damp conditions can also increase the incidence of respiratory diseases. At the very least, there must be some open area to allow fresh air in and stale, moist air out. A window can be left open a bit, or a vent can be added on top of the house. Ideally, air has an inlet and an outlet so some air movement can be attained within the house, without it being drafty.