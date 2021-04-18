FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION: Preparing for a farm emergency

A well-documented plan should ensure that emergency response procedures are established before, during, and after an emergency. The best emergency action plans are customized for the specific farm operation and require time, thought, and planning. Include workers and family members in the emergency preparedness planning process to help identify emergency or disaster situations that can impact the farm. The plan should be revised once shortcomings have become known and reviewed at least annually. Additionally, the plan should be discussed with each worker when: the plan is developed, a new worker is hired, or the worker’s workplace responsibilities or designated actions under the plan change.