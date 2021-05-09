FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION: Preparing for a home food preservation season: pressure canners

First a little background. There are two types of pressure canners. A dial gauge for indicating the pressure or a weighted gauge, for indicating and regulating the pressure. Regardless of the type of canner you have, the United States Department of Agriculture recommends that a canner be large enough to hold at least four quart jars standing upright on the rack, with the lid in place. A pressure canner must be able to regulate pressure at 5, 10 and 15 pounds of pressure. The canner should have a way to follow recommended venting procedures to remove air from inside the canner before it is pressurized, and to indicate that the canner remains at least at the target pressure throughout the entire process time. Some newer models of canners hold an extra layer of pint jars, with the two layers of pint-size jars separated by a rack called a double stack.