FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION: Private Pesticide Applicator Certification offered

JUNEAU — Private Pesticide Applicator Certification will look different than in years past for Dodge County farmers.

If you plan on using restricted-use pesticides in your fields, you must be certified in Wisconsin.

Current applicators whose certification is expiring will not be receiving notification in the mail from University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension. Applicators must be cognizant of their certification and dates of validity. If you need to check if your certificate has expired or when it will be expiring, visit the Certified Pesticide Applicator Database Search at kellysolutions.com/WI/Applicators/index.asp.

Pesticide Applicator Certification is available in three platforms, or choose the Self-Study option before testing. To achieve this certification, you must purchase the General Farming Manual and take a test. Training is optional. Testing is available at Extension Dodge County for self-study. Certification is valid for five years.

The General Farming Manual will only be available at https://patstore.wisc.edu/secure/browse_cat.asp?category_id=30. County Extension offices will not have them for sale. Cost is $40 each. Order via mail with printed form at https://dodge.extension.wisc.edu or online with the manual.

In-person, online or Zoom training will provide the education component required to secure the reduced grade—50% passing score on the test, otherwise you will be marked as a self-study test—70% passing score.

Local in-person training and test available

Jan. 18: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., UW-Fond du Lac Campus, 400 University Dr., Fond du Lac. Lunch not provided.

Jan. 25: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Arlington Ag Research Station, N695 Hopkins Road, Arlington. Lunch on your own.

Feb. 2: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Dodge County Administration Building, 127 E. Oak St., Juneau. Lunch not provided.

Purchase the General Farming Manual and register prior to these dates through the PAT program. The open-book examination follow the class—50% minimum passing score.

Self-study recertification is available. Study the book and schedule a testing appointment with Extension Dodge County at 920-386-3790, to take an open-book examination—70% minimum passing score.

For more information, contact Extension Dodge County at 920-386-3790 or visit https://dodge.extension.wisc.edu/agriculture/crops-soils/cover-crops or visit the Pesticide Applicator Training website at https://fyi.uwex.edu/pat and find trainings in other counties at https://fyi.uwex.edu/pat/private-applicator-training.