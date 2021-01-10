FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION: Product labels

FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION

University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Dodge County

Product labels are full of helpful information for consumers. Sometimes, though, it can be confusing on how to interpret what is on the package. One thing that is often misinterpreted and questioned is the date printed on the package or can. What is the dating for? What does it mean to me as a consumer? Below is an excerpt from the National Institute of Aging on how exactly to interpret those dates, see nia.nih.gov/health/reading-food-labels.

“You might see one of three types of product dates on some foods you buy:

“Sell by” tells how long the manufacturer suggests that a store should sell foods like meat, poultry, eggs, or milk products—buy it before this date.

“Use by” tells how long the food will be at peak quality—if you buy or use it after that date, some foods might be stale or less tasty.

“Best if used by” or “best if used before” tells how long the food has the best flavor or quality—it does not suggest a date by which the food should be purchased.