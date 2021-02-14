FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION: Quick and easy snack ideas for parents on the go

FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION
University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Dodge County
Sometimes finding the time to prepare healthy snacks for our kids may seem like a daunting task especially during the rush of weekday mornings. Having things on hand ready to go can help tremendously. Let your kids have a special spot in the cupboard, refrigerator, pantry or on the counter for their snacks and let them choose which snack they want each day. This saves you time and will encourage kids to eat their food. When kids have a say in food choices and feel ownership it increases the likelihood of food being eaten, regardless of what the food is. Some easy grab and go snack ideas that are tasty and healthy to have on hand include, whole fruit like apples, bananas, oranges; pre-bagged berries or grapes, wash and bag them on the weekend; sliced veggies in a snack bag; granola bars; pre-popped popcorn in snack bags; hard boiled eggs; pre-packed trail mix—make a big batch and portion it out to last all week; yogurt cups; individually wrapped string cheese sticks; and single serving boxes of raisins.
USDA’s Choose MyPlate recipe for making your own trail mix.
Trail Treat makes four servings
Throw together this quick treat full of dried fruit, nuts, and delicious grains. Enjoy it as a snack on your next walk through the park or hike.
Ingredients
Choose two of these:
1 cup pretzels
1 cup square corn, rice or wheat cereal
1 cup round oat cereal
1 cup popcorn
1 cup Goldfish crackers
Choose two of these:
1/4 cup raisins
1/4 cup dried cranberries
1/4 cup dried banana chips
1/4 cup dried pineapple
1/4 cup soy nuts
Directions
Wash hands; get out utensils.
Choose two ingredients from each list.
Measure the suggested amounts of chosen ingredients and add to the mixing bowl.
Mix ingredients and divide evenly into four storage bags.