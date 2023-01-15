FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION: Raising Wisconsin’s Children Parenting Conference

University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension will offer its second annual parenting conference, Raising Wisconsin’s Children Conference, with presentations at noon and 7 p.m. from Jan. 23-27. It is a free, online conference for parents and caregivers of children providing supportive, practical parenting and child development information.

All sessions will be recorded for your viewing convenience. All sessions will be closed captioned and available with live Spanish interpretation. Sessions include: Parenting Your Autistic Child; Does my Child Have an Anxiety Disorder; Fatherhood; Drugs, Dopamine and Brain: Addiction Science and Treatment among Youth; and many more.