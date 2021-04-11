FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION: Recognizing volunteer efforts

FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION

University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Dodge County

April 18-24, is National Volunteer Week, an opportunity to recognize the impact of volunteer service and the power of volunteers to tackle society’s greatest challenges, to build stronger communities and be a force that transforms the world. Each year, we shine a light on the people and causes that inspire us to serve, recognizing and thanking volunteers who lend their time, talent and voice to make a difference in their communities.

National Volunteer Week was established by the Points of Light Foundation in 1974 and has grown exponentially each year, with thousands of volunteer projects and special events scheduled throughout the week. As people strive to lead lives that reflect their values, the expression of civic life has evolved. Whether online, at the office, or the local food bank; whether with a vote, a voice, or a wallet – doing good comes in many forms, and we recognize and celebrate them all.

According to Marie Witzel, Positive Youth Development educator with University of Wisconsin-Madison, Dodge County, 4-H has 179 adult volunteers enrolled in the county 4-H program. They have completed training to serve as volunteers for the UW-Madison, Division of Extension.