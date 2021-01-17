FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION: Rime ice: Creating the winter wonderland of 2021

FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION

While some who enjoy winter sports like skiing or snowmobiling are eager for snow to accumulate, many have been in pure awe of the winter wonderland that the new year has brought us. In Wisconsin, frost is no stranger to our normal weather patterns, but the frost we’ve been witnessing the past few days looks different. This is because it is not frost or hoar frost, but rime ice. Determining the difference between rime ice, frost, and hoar frost depends on what phase water is in when the ice forms.

Going back to the basics of water, H2O, occurs in three phases- solid, liquid, and gas. Water changes phases when energy – heat—is added or subtracted. Frost normally forms when water vapor, in a gaseous phase, present in our atmosphere freezes onto a surface that is below freezing. In this case, the water completely skips the liquid phase because the sudden reduction of temperature. Normally, frost can be seen on the ground or on windows and appear as small ice crystals covering the surface. Hoar frost occurs when the ice crystals grow larger and longer. This normally occurs when it is cold and there is a source of ample amount of water vapor in the air, this source could be something like an unfrozen stream.