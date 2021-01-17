FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION: Rime ice: Creating the winter wonderland of 2021

FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION
University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Dodge County
While some who enjoy winter sports like skiing or snowmobiling are eager for snow to accumulate, many have been in pure awe of the winter wonderland that the new year has brought us. In Wisconsin, frost is no stranger to our normal weather patterns, but the frost we’ve been witnessing the past few days looks different. This is because it is not frost or hoar frost, but rime ice. Determining the difference between rime ice, frost, and hoar frost depends on what phase water is in when the ice forms.
Going back to the basics of water, H2O, occurs in three phases- solid, liquid, and gas. Water changes phases when energy – heat—is added or subtracted. Frost normally forms when water vapor, in a gaseous phase, present in our atmosphere freezes onto a surface that is below freezing. In this case, the water completely skips the liquid phase because the sudden reduction of temperature. Normally, frost can be seen on the ground or on windows and appear as small ice crystals covering the surface. Hoar frost occurs when the ice crystals grow larger and longer. This normally occurs when it is cold and there is a source of ample amount of water vapor in the air, this source could be something like an unfrozen stream.
In contrast to frost, rime ice occurs when super-cooled liquid water droplets are in the air and come into contact with a surface below freezing and freeze upon contact. The dense fog that has been present in Wisconsin the past few days have provided the perfect conditions for rime ice to form. Because the droplets freeze on contact, it can sometimes yield some very interesting formations. Rime ices can be classified as hard or soft, and the rime ice that occurred recently was classified as soft because the winds were calm enough for ice crystals to grow long and needle-like.
For some, this may be a winter scene experienced for the first time, and hopefully everyone was able to get outside and take photos of the beautiful rime ice. Specifically this winter with a lot of events and activities being moved to a virtual format, it is important to make sure everyone gets a chance to get outside and observe the changing seasons. Documenting and studying the changes of the seasons, or phenology, can be a fun family activity to engage in all year-around. UW-Madison Division of Extension Natural Resources Institute has developed Neighborhood Naturalist guides to help you in your phenological documentation.
Check out the Natural Resources Institute blog for spring and fall guides, with winter to be published soon at https://erc.cals.wisc.edu/natural-resources-institute-blog.