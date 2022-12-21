FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION: Small Ruminant webinar series offered

The Small Ruminant webinar series, hosted by the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension, provides a research-driven view of popular sheep production issues that connect sheep and goat producers around the state. This series also connects producers to useful tools, techniques, and tricks of the trade and tips from the field.

This monthly webinar is offered via Zoom at 7:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month, January-April. Register at go.wisc.edu/farmreadyresearch.

Jan. 11

Getting little ones off to the right start: Tackling pregnancy toxemia and colostrum quality with Robert Van Saun DVM, MS, Ph.D. Penn State Extension veterinarian.

Feb. 8

Weather the ups and downs with the UW-Madison Extension Sheep Operation Enterprise Budget with Carolyn Ihde and Bill Halfman, UW-Madison Division of Extension outreach specialist.

March 8

Preparation for a successful breeding season with Dr. Justin Luther, associate professor, UW-River Falls

April 12

Grilling and eating lamb with Cody Heimke.

Get the most up-to-date information on dairy and livestock production, forages, and farm management resources from Extension’s Agriculture virtual education offerings. There is no charge to participate in the sessions, but pre-registration is required to allow access. Register online at go.wisc.edu/farmreadyresearch.