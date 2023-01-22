FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION: Smart shopping for fruits and vegetables

FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION

University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Dodge County

With rising food costs, people have started to be more selective with what they are purchasing. We know that eating a diet that is rich in fruits and vegetables has many pros- improved health, more energy, reduced risk of developing health-related diseases such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease. Here are some tips from the University of Maryland Extension’s “Healthy Cents” to help combat the cost of fruit and vegetables as well as a list of the most affordable vegetables by pound.

Buy produce in all forms — fresh, dry, frozen, and canned. All forms have very comparable nutritional quality.

Buy fresh produce when it’s on sale — otherwise opt for a different, more affordable form.

When buying canned fruit look for fruit that is canned in 100% juice

Look for no-salt added canned vegetables. If you can’t find them, try reduced sodium, and rinse the vegetables with cool water in a colander before use to get rid of the excess sodium.

Top 10 affordable vegetables, by the pound

Fresh: potatoes, cauliflower, cabbage, onions, whole carrots, celery stalks, sweet potatoes, baby carrots, radishes, artichokes.

Frozen: carrots, cut green beans, okra, green peas, collard greens, sweet whole kernel corn, cauliflower, broccoli, turnip greens, spinach.

Canned: cut green beans, sweet whole kernel corn, sliced carrots, potatoes, green peas, tomatoes, mustard greens, turnip greens, sauerkraut.

For more information, contact the Dodge County FoodWIse team, Kimberly Lafler at kimberly.lafler@wisc.edu or Caitlin Richardson at caitlin.richardson@wisc.edu.

Source: Healthy Cents Curriculum from University of Maryland Extension.