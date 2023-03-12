The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends that adults aged 65 and older should strive to get aerobic, strength and balance activities throughout the week. According to the Centers for Disease Control, “Being physically active makes it easier to perform activities of daily living, including eating, bathing, toileting, dressing, getting into or out of a bed or chair, and moving around the house or neighborhood. Physically active older adults are less likely to experience falls, and if they do fall, they are less likely to be seriously injured. Physical activity can also preserve physical function and mobility, which may help maintain independence longer and delay the onset of major disability. Physical activity is key to preventing and managing chronic disease. Other benefits include a lower risk of dementia, better perceived quality of life, and reduced symptoms of anxiety and depression.”
CDC’s Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans on what counts as aerobic and muscle strengthening activities follow.
Aerobic activities include walking or hiking, dancing, swimming, water aerobics, jogging or running, aerobic exercise classes, some forms of yoga, bicycle riding – stationary or outdoors, some yard work like raking or pushing a lawnmower, sports like tennis or basketball, walking as part of golf.
Muscle-strengthening activities include strengthening exercises using exercise bands, weight machines or hand-held weights; body-weight exercises like push-ups, pull-ups, planks, squats or lunges; digging, lifting, carrying as part of gardening; carrying groceries; some yoga postures; some forms of tai chi.
Strong Bodies, a strength training class, can help, To find an in-person or virtual class, visit https://healthyliving.extension.wisc.edu/programs/strongbodies.