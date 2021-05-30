FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION: Sugars: added vs. natural

FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION
University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Dodge County
There is much hype about sugar in the media right now. Buzzwords like, “no sugar,” “low sugar,” “sugar-free” and the list could go on and on. FoodWIse teaches that there are two types of “real” sugar found in our foods/drinks: added and natural. Added sugar choices are things such as candy, cake, soda and cookies. Natural sugar options are whole fruits, white milk, dried/canned fruit and 100% fruit juice.
Both choices contain “sugar,” however; one of the two is a better choice to make. We are encouraged to try to choose more natural sugar foods and drinks over those that have only added sugars. While natural sugar foods and drinks do have sugars, they also come with many vitamins and minerals that help our bodies grow, fight disease and stay strong. Added sugar choices do not come with any nutritional benefits so all our body is getting is energy, which we can get from other food choices.
Consuming some added sugar each day is okay. Experts recommend no more that 6 to 12 teaspoons a day. Food packaging gives us clues on identifying added versus natural sugars. To find natural sugar choices, we can look for the words “100% juice,” “unsweetened,” or “packed in “100% juice.” Things like whole fruit and white milk are also always natural sugar choices.
To look for added sugars, check the ingredients to see if there are any “sugar” words in the list. The closer they are to the beginning, the higher the amount in the product—ingredients are listed from most to least. Some sugar words are: high fructose corn syrup, sucrose, fructose, sugar, corn syrup, brown sugar, lactose, powdered sugar, dextrose, maltose.
Another place to look for added sugars is on the nutrition facts label. Labels now have a row that indicates how much added sugar is in products. Here is how to figure out how many teaspoons of added sugar are in your products:
Locate the grams of added sugars on the nutrition facts label, underneath the Total Carbohydrate section.
Take grams of added sugar and divide by four, there are four grams per teaspoon.
This will give you teaspoons per serving of added sugar in the product. Be careful, if you consume more than one serving at a time, you will have to add more teaspoons for each serving you eat/drink.
For more information, contact Caitlin Richardson at caitlin.richardson@wisc.edu or Kimberly Lafler at kimberly.lafler@wisc.edu.