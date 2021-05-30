FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION: Sugars: added vs. natural

FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION

University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Dodge County

There is much hype about sugar in the media right now. Buzzwords like, “no sugar,” “low sugar,” “sugar-free” and the list could go on and on. FoodWIse teaches that there are two types of “real” sugar found in our foods/drinks: added and natural. Added sugar choices are things such as candy, cake, soda and cookies. Natural sugar options are whole fruits, white milk, dried/canned fruit and 100% fruit juice.

Both choices contain “sugar,” however; one of the two is a better choice to make. We are encouraged to try to choose more natural sugar foods and drinks over those that have only added sugars. While natural sugar foods and drinks do have sugars, they also come with many vitamins and minerals that help our bodies grow, fight disease and stay strong. Added sugar choices do not come with any nutritional benefits so all our body is getting is energy, which we can get from other food choices.