FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION: Summer is coming to the farm; are your animals ready?

While this spring has been unseasonably cool, one thing we can count on as Wisconsinites is that the weather will change. These temperature changes mean that we can likely count on at least a few hot and humid days this summer. Is your farm ready for the heat of summer? Do you know at what temperatures your livestock can be negatively affected by heat? Have you thought about how you can reduce the impact of summer’s heat on your livestock? If you have considered these questions, you are on the right path; if not, you still have some cooler days and weeks to prepare.