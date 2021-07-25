FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION: Technology volunteers sought

FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION
University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Dodge County
National 4-H Council continues its collaboration with Microsoft and the 4-H Tech Changemakers Program. This partnership elevates teens as teachers and empowers 4-H Tech Changemakers to use their digital skills to train 13,000 adult community members in technology that will support their employability in 60 communities, across the United States. The teens’ trusted voice in the community will allow them to advocate with local stakeholders for additional broadband resources. This combined approach of technical training and local advocacy will help close the broadband gap while providing greater economic opportunity for the community and its citizens.
Through the 4-H Tech Changemakers program, land-grant university leaders and community educators will educate teen leaders to reach community members with digital skills to aid in upskilling or reskilling for employability.
The Wisconsin 4-H and the Dodge County program are part of the National Tech Changemakers 3.0 program. At this time, we are looking for a volunteer leader and some youth who want to be a part of the program. We are looking for youth who are strong leaders and looking for a new challenge; good public speakers or someone who wants to further develop this skill; social media lovers; service focused and passionate about making their communities better; eagerness to learn from their peers and community and share their strengths with others.
For adults, we need individuals who are passionate about youth development; knowledgeable or just excited about technology; active in their communities and local organizations; and aware of the importance of local workforce development.
After we have the team in place, we will be looking for sites where we can help adults learn more about how to begin using the internet to help them become more employable.
If you are interested in being a part of this program as a trainer or a host training location, contact Marie Witzel, positive youth development educator at marie.witzel@wisc.edu.
For more information on youth programs, contact the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Division of Extension-Dodge County.