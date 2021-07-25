FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION: Technology volunteers sought

FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION

University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Dodge County

National 4-H Council continues its collaboration with Microsoft and the 4-H Tech Changemakers Program. This partnership elevates teens as teachers and empowers 4-H Tech Changemakers to use their digital skills to train 13,000 adult community members in technology that will support their employability in 60 communities, across the United States. The teens’ trusted voice in the community will allow them to advocate with local stakeholders for additional broadband resources. This combined approach of technical training and local advocacy will help close the broadband gap while providing greater economic opportunity for the community and its citizens.

Through the 4-H Tech Changemakers program, land-grant university leaders and community educators will educate teen leaders to reach community members with digital skills to aid in upskilling or reskilling for employability.