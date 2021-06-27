FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION: The effects of heat stress on dairy reproduction

In May, I wrote an article entitled, “Summer is coming to the farm, are you ready?” during a week where we were recording unseasonable cold and wet weather for Wisconsin. Wow, what a difference a few weeks can make. In keeping with the theme of heat abatement on our dairy farms, let’s take a closer look at the effects of heat stress on dairy reproduction and a few tips to manage it.

To help spot estrus during the hot days of summer you may want to utilize estrus detection aids, as 70 % of standing events occur from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., the coolest part of the day. In addition to the number of standing events expressed in summer months decreasing as much as 50% or fewer than the number observed in winter months. With the majority of the standing events occurring during the night, it is critical to include estrus detection aids. Traditional aids such as paints and chalks work well when applied to the tailhead along with pressure-activated devices. Estrotect patches can also be used to help detect estrus. Newer technologies such as pedometers, activity monitors, etc. can also be used. These newer technologies incorporate computers and are recommended for farmers who are comfortable with the technology. Timed Artificial Insemination may also play a greater role during heat stress to synchronize cows for insemination, although inseminating cows during summer heat stress may reduce conception rates, deciding not to inseminate cows is a greater detriment by decreasing 21-day pregnancy rates and extending days open.