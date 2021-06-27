FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION: The effects of heat stress on dairy reproduction

FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION
University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Dodge County
In May, I wrote an article entitled, “Summer is coming to the farm, are you ready?” during a week where we were recording unseasonable cold and wet weather for Wisconsin. Wow, what a difference a few weeks can make. In keeping with the theme of heat abatement on our dairy farms, let’s take a closer look at the effects of heat stress on dairy reproduction and a few tips to manage it.
In a factsheet entitled, “Effects of Heat Stress on Dairy Reproduction,” co-authored by University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension educators, Heather Schlesser, Ryan Sterry, Amanda Young, and specialist Dr. Paul Fricke, we learn that “heat stress not only affects the productive ability of your cattle but also their ability to conceive and sustain a pregnancy.”
This factsheet which can be found at https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/dairy/heat-stress-dairy-production, discusses how during times of heat stress, cattle are less likely to move around, so it becomes increasingly important to know all signs of estrus, increase observation times, and utilize estrus detection aids to get her bred.
To help spot estrus during the hot days of summer you may want to utilize estrus detection aids, as 70 % of standing events occur from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., the coolest part of the day. In addition to the number of standing events expressed in summer months decreasing as much as 50% or fewer than the number observed in winter months. With the majority of the standing events occurring during the night, it is critical to include estrus detection aids. Traditional aids such as paints and chalks work well when applied to the tailhead along with pressure-activated devices. Estrotect patches can also be used to help detect estrus. Newer technologies such as pedometers, activity monitors, etc. can also be used. These newer technologies incorporate computers and are recommended for farmers who are comfortable with the technology. Timed Artificial Insemination may also play a greater role during heat stress to synchronize cows for insemination, although inseminating cows during summer heat stress may reduce conception rates, deciding not to inseminate cows is a greater detriment by decreasing 21-day pregnancy rates and extending days open.
Heat stress can also have an impact on fertility and early embryonic loss. Dairy records analysis from the University of Wisconsin teaching and research herd, as well as for herds in the upper Midwest, often show a decrease in conception rates over the summer months. While all the possible causes behind this decrease in fertility are not fully understood, indicators point towards a decrease in oocyte quality, fertilization failure, and an increase in early embryonic loss. Because the damaging effects of heat stress on reproduction occur early on in the maturation of oocytes, at the time of fertilization, and early embryonic development, farm management efforts should focus on heat abatement efforts ahead of predicted heat stress events or as soon as heat stress is observed. Damage to oocytes and early embryonic development cannot be undone, making prevention and heat abatement practices the key management factors.
Fertilization of the oocyte is also affected during heat stress, rectal temperature greater than or equal to 102.2 degrees Fahrenheit events. One study found the fertilization rate decreases from 83% for cows not experiencing heat stress to only 37% for cows under heat stress. This shows that an increase in maternal body temperature likely alters the oocyte resulting in a decrease in fertilization rate.
Heat stress can additionally, have an impact of twinning in your herd while multiple environmental factors and genetics impact the twinning rate in dairy herds. One of the environmental factors is the season. A review of Dairy Herd Improvement Association calving records by Silva del Rio et al., found a lower incidence of twinning from conceptions that occurred from April to June, and greater incidence from conceptions occurring from August to October. Heat stress increases twinning by increasing the number of dominant follicles selected during a follicular wave, thereby resulting in multiple ovulations at the end of the estrous cycle.
Finally, if your farm utilizes natural service bulls, don’t forget the impact of heat stress on bull fertility. The process of making sperm takes 61 days in the bull. It takes an additional 14 days to travel from the testis to the tail of the epididymis, where it waits for an insemination event. A heat stress event that occurs while the sperm are developing will not show up for 2-4 weeks due to the time it takes sperm to move through the reproductive tract. It will also take 6-12 weeks before normal sperm production is restored. Due to the length of time, the bull’s sperm is compromised; it becomes important to prevent heat stress in the bull. If a potential heat stress event occurs, it is critical to have the bull’s semen tested before breeding.
If you would like more information on the effects of heat stress on livestock or ways to mitigate the impact of heat, contact the UW-Madison Division of Extension Dodge County office at 920-386-3790 or amanda.young@wisc.edu.