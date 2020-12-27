FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION: Three C’s of COVID

FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION

University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Dodge County

As our communities enter the ninth month of living in a COVID pandemic, Marie Witzel, positive youth development educator, with University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Dodge County reminds community members, “It is important to take care of the youth and adults in the family and community setting. Youth need the opportunity to connect.” In her research on youth connections, Witzel shares these important points to remember for both youth and adults, as taken from “Helping Students Maintain Social Distancing without Feeling Socially Isolated” by Carey Borkoski and Brianne Roos.

Calm, connection, and community represent a few ways to cultivate social presence and foster belonging.

Calm reminds us to breathe and to make time for our own self-care and to check in with students and colleagues to make sure they are also attending to their own needs. Communicating with students early and often, creating routines, and writing to-do lists, may foster comfort and calm by establishing expectations and plans. Communicating availability and following routines can contribute to calm, lower anxiety and stress, and permit us to engage in meaningful teaching and learning