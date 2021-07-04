FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION: Tips for choosey eaters

FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION
University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Dodge County
Mealtimes can be very frustrating when you have a child or grandchild that refuses to eat certain foods or chooses not to eat foods that were once liked. It can be so tempting to be a short order chef and only give the child foods that he/she will eat. This, over time though, will become exhausting for you as the chef.
Picky eating is a common behavior for children between the ages of 2-5. It is typically a temporary behavior that comes with the development of independence. U.S. Department of Agriculture has some great tips to encourage children to eat more foods in a positive way. Here’s what they suggest at https://myplate-prod.azureedge.net/sites/default/files/2021-03/HealthyTipsforPickyEaters.pdf:
Let the kids be “produce pickers.” Let them pick out the fruits/veggies at the store.
Have the child help prepare meals. Children learn about food and get excited about tasting food when they help make meals. Let them add ingredients, scrub veggies or help stir food.
Offer choices. Rather than ask, “Do you want broccoli for dinner?” ask “Which would you like for dinner, broccoli or cauliflower?”
Enjoy each other while eating family meals together. Talk about what family members did during the day, what made you laugh or what you did for fun. Turn off the TV and keep phones away from the table to focus on family time.
Offer the same foods for the whole family. Serve the same meal to adults and kids. Let them see you enjoy a variety of healthy foods. Talk about the colors, shapes and textures on the plate.
For more information, contact the Extension Dodge County FoodWIse team at 920-386-3790 or email caitlin.richardson@wisc.edu or kimberly.lafler@wisc.edu.