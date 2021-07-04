FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION: Tips for choosey eaters

FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION

University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Dodge County

Mealtimes can be very frustrating when you have a child or grandchild that refuses to eat certain foods or chooses not to eat foods that were once liked. It can be so tempting to be a short order chef and only give the child foods that he/she will eat. This, over time though, will become exhausting for you as the chef.

Picky eating is a common behavior for children between the ages of 2-5. It is typically a temporary behavior that comes with the development of independence. U.S. Department of Agriculture has some great tips to encourage children to eat more foods in a positive way. Here’s what they suggest at https://myplate-prod.azureedge.net/sites/default/files/2021-03/HealthyTipsforPickyEaters.pdf:

Let the kids be “produce pickers.” Let them pick out the fruits/veggies at the store.

Have the child help prepare meals. Children learn about food and get excited about tasting food when they help make meals. Let them add ingredients, scrub veggies or help stir food.