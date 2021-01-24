FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION: Tips for raising a calm child

The fact of the matter is everyone gets mad sometimes. When children get angry, they sometimes use aggression, like biting or hitting. This does not mean they are bad; it just means they are upset and do not have the words to tell us. Children actually get scared when they are upset and become out of control. Calming strategies can help a child to work through strong emotions.

Children are not born with the ability to control their emotions, parents have to teach them. This is a long process that is not easy and happens over time. The good news is children can learn self-control through everyday experiences. When calming strategies are practiced regularly throughout the day, the possibility for use at times of anxiety is increased. Here are some tips for parents:

Model staying calm when you are upset; children will handle anger and frustration the way they see you handling anger and frustration.

Talk through the steps you take to remain calm with your child. For instance, if you are in the car with your child and someone cuts you off while driving, you could say, “It makes me angry when people don’t use their turn signal! I’m going to take some deep breaths, like this, to help me calm down.”

Teach children to recognize and name their feelings. Reading books together about feelings and emotions can help.