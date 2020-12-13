FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION: Tis the season for soil health and water quality

By incorporating these principles into the management of soil, we can maximize the critical functions that soils serve. Specifically, in her role, Scarpace has been working with farmers in Dodge County and across the Rock River basin to improve soil health by incorporating these principles through cover crops and reducing tillage. Cover crops are planted normally after the cash crop and are used to maximize soil cover and provide continuous living roots, and reducing tillage minimizes disturbance while providing soil cover.

Although there are many benefits with utilizing cover crops and no-till, one main benefit is creating stable soil aggregates. Soil aggregates are formed from soil particles that bind to each other. When you dig up soil, you will find that the soil will break apart into little pieces—these are soil aggregates. Stable aggregates resist breakdown through outside forces such as raindrop impact. In between soil aggregates, there are large pore spaces that allow for water infiltration, and small pore spaces that retain water. Increasing the amount of living roots in a system and minimizing soil disturbance help form stable aggregates that can increase the amount of water infiltrated into the soil, rather than running off into our lakes and streams. Especially as we think to the flooding we have witnessed this spring, increasing infiltration in our soils can be a huge benefit, not only to our environment, but to our infrastructure as well.