FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION: Tractor and farm machinery safety

FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION
University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Dodge County
Spring is in the air and beautiful sunny days certainly make working outside more inviting With the increase in temperatures and decrease in snow piles, spring tasks are beginning around the farm – prepping implements for spring planting, cleaning out previously frozen feed yards, emptying manure storage, and many more farm-related tasks.
Amanda Young, dairy and livestock educator for Extension Dodge County reminds the public, “These activities signal an increase in farm machinery traffic on the roadways, which can pose dangers to both the farmers and other drivers. Spring is a great time to review some safety tips for using tractors and machinery on the road and on the farm.”
Tractors and farm machinery are not built to drive at highway speeds and will be traveling at a slower rate than automobiles or trucks. Drivers should be aware that farm equipment sometimes make unexpected turns into field driveways or hug the centerline when going around obstacles in ditches. Additionally, it is illegal to pass an implement of husbandry on a double yellow line; saving a few seconds on your commute is not worth your life or someone else’s life. An implement of husbandry is defined by Wisconsin Statute s.340.01 (24)(a):
1. A self-propelled or towed vehicle that is manufactured, designed or reconstructed to be used and that is exclusively used in the conduct of agricultural operations. An “implement of husbandry” may include any of the following:
Farm tractor (Referred to as Category A).
Self-propelled combine, self-propelled forage harvester; self-propelled fertilizer or pesticide application equipment but not including manure application equipment; towed or attached tillage, planting, harvesting, and cultivation equipment and its towing farm tractor or other power unit; to which it is attached; or another self-propelled vehicle that directly engages in harvesting farm products, directly applies fertilizer, spray or seeds but not manure, or distributes feed to livestock. (Referred to as Category B).
A farm wagon, farm trailer, grain cart, manure trailer, or trailer adapted to be towed by, or to tow or pull, another implement of husbandry (Referred to as Category C).
2. A combination of vehicles in which each vehicle in the vehicle combination is an IoH or in which an IoH is towed by a farm truck, farm truck tractor, motor truck, or agricultural commercial motor vehicle.
Second, on farm and agricultural work is a dangerous profession. The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health found that in 2017, 416 farmers and farm workers died from a work-related injury, resulting in a fatality rate of 20.4 deaths per 100,000 workers. Transportation incidents, which include tractor overturns, were the leading cause of death for these farmers and farm workers. Additionally, about 100 agricultural workers suffer a lost-work-time injury every day. Young suggests her top five tips that farmers and agricultural workers can use to increase safety when operating farm machinery on public roads and on the farm.
Plan ahead. When possible, avoid traveling on roadways during high commuter times, such as 8-9 a.m., or 4-6 p.m.Do a pre-operation check on tractor/farm machinery. Verify the machine is in good working order by checking oil levels and the condition of parts, making sure lighting is working and markings such as the slow moving vehicle symbol is clean and visible.
Check the weather. Be aware of the dangers of the weather you are driving in. Stay hydrated and protected from the sun on hot days, and dress in layers on cold days. Pay attention to thunder and lightning storms and severe weather.
Keep a toolbox handy. Stock your toolkit with the right tools for unexpected breakdowns and quick on-field repairs. Use the right tool for the right job.
Do not work tired. Farm implements are dangerous if not operated with safety and caution. A 540 power takeoff will spin around seven times in less than one second. Fatigue is one of many factors that can affect reaction time and may lead to serious injury or fatality.
For questions about tractor and farm machinery safety, contact Extension Dodge County at 920-386-3790 or Dairy and Livestock educator Amanda Young at amanda.young@wisc.edu.