FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION: Tractor and farm machinery safety

FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION

University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Dodge County

Spring is in the air and beautiful sunny days certainly make working outside more inviting With the increase in temperatures and decrease in snow piles, spring tasks are beginning around the farm – prepping implements for spring planting, cleaning out previously frozen feed yards, emptying manure storage, and many more farm-related tasks.

Amanda Young, dairy and livestock educator for Extension Dodge County reminds the public, “These activities signal an increase in farm machinery traffic on the roadways, which can pose dangers to both the farmers and other drivers. Spring is a great time to review some safety tips for using tractors and machinery on the road and on the farm.”

Tractors and farm machinery are not built to drive at highway speeds and will be traveling at a slower rate than automobiles or trucks. Drivers should be aware that farm equipment sometimes make unexpected turns into field driveways or hug the centerline when going around obstacles in ditches. Additionally, it is illegal to pass an implement of husbandry on a double yellow line; saving a few seconds on your commute is not worth your life or someone else’s life. An implement of husbandry is defined by Wisconsin Statute s.340.01 (24)(a):