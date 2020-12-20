FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION: Traditions: A foundation for strong families

Kucios, latkes, Japanese Christmas cake, panettone, tamales, and saffron buns. What do these delectable dishes have in common? They are Christmas foods from around the world. One of my favorite family traditions, for nearly 30 years, is sharing an international potluck meal with my extended family. My parents started this tradition as my brothers, sisters and I started our own families. Creating a new tradition as we outgrew our childhood Christmas traditions, was something my parents embraced. We tasted foods and learned about Christmas traditions from Ireland, Spain, Italy, Cuba, France, and the list goes on. Our new “International Christmas” was not what I grew up with and yet this new tradition seemed to infuse the old traditions with this new tradition. As we celebrated, we created new memories, shoring up all that was good about our childhood traditions even though the International Christmas celebration was so different.