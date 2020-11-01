FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION: Turkey Talk: Thawing

FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION

University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Dodge County

When we think about the holidays, we often think about the special meals we eat and the cherished memories we will create. When preparing your holiday meal, there are some things to keep in mind to ensure that the food you are serving is safe to eat. Many times, turkey is the protein of choice for the fall/winter holidays. Below are some things from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and United States Department of Agriculture to keep in mind when preparing to thaw the turkey.

Never thaw the turkey on the counter. When using this unsafe method to defrost, the raw meat is in the temperature danger zone of 40-140 degrees Fahrenheit for a long period of time. This allows bacteria to grow very quickly in number, which increases the chances of getting food poisoning. Instead, use one of the following safe thawing method options:

Refrigerator: place the turkey in a pan that has raised sides to prevent leaking and making a mess in the refrigerator. The USDA has a great reference guide for how long it will take to thaw your turkey in the refrigerator. For a 4-12 pound turkey, thaw for 1-3 days; 12-16 pounds, 3-4 days; 20-24 pounds; 5-6 days.