FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION: Understanding the Nutrition Facts panel: Servings and calories

With the ever-changing world of health, it’s hard to keep up on what’s the “right” thing to be doing. Whether it’s eat this, don’t eat that, or this type of exercise is now the best, it seems as though the health world is constantly changing. One thing that seems to stay relatively stagnant is the Nutrition Facts panel found on foods. The visuals and some of the related information on the panel have been updated—and it’s about time.

The Food and Drug Administration has a great resource that helps break down the Nutrition Facts panel. To try to understand what the nutrition label is telling us, look closer at some of the sections you see on the label, starting at the top.

Servings per container: The total number of servings in the entire package. Relates to the total amount of food in the unit.

Serving size: The amount of food that is customarily eaten at one sitting. This is what the nutrition information is based on throughout the label. It is not a recommendation of how much you should eat. Use the serving size to compare what you eat to what is listed on the label to make your estimated nutritional intake.