FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION: Virtual discussion for parents planned
FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION: Virtual discussion for parents planned

FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION

University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Dodge County

The Parent Connect is a free, opportunity for parents and caregivers to talk with each other, to learn about resources and gain parenting skills that promote children’s growth and learning. Topics are introduced by the University of Wisconsin Extension educator with examples of why it is important and how parents can build each skill. The second half of the hour allows for discussion among participants. Each session runs from 6:30-7:30 via Zoom on these dates:

Sept. 23: Making Choices

Sept. 30: Human Kind. Be Both

Oct. 7: Mindfulness

Oct. 14: I Make a Difference

Nov. 9: What am I Good At?

Nov. 16: Solving Problems

Beginning early in life, social and emotional learning is very important for helping preschool children to understand and manage their emotions, feel and show empathy for others, establish healthy relationships, set positive goals, and make responsible decisions. There are many positive outcomes, associated with SEL, including prevention of risky behaviors later in life including drug use, violence, bullying, and dropping out of school.

Research conducted primarily over the past 10 years on how families’ involvement in children’s learning and development through activities at home and at school positively impacts literacy, mathematics, and social-emotional skills of children ages 3 to 8. Schools are on the front-line teaching SEL skills and parents can support these efforts every single day.

Registration is required. For more information, contact Extension, Dodge County at 920-386-3790 or visit https://dodge.extension.wisc.edu for a link to register.

