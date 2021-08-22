FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION: Virtual parenting skills workshop offered

FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION

University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Dodge County

Beginning early in life, social and emotional learning is very important for helping preschool children to understand and manage their emotions, feel and show empathy for others, establish healthy relationships, set positive goals, and make responsible decisions. There are many positive outcomes, associated with SEL, including prevention of risky behaviors later in life for example, drug use, violence, bullying, and dropping out of school.

In addition, research conducted primarily over the past 10 years on how families’ involvement in children’s learning and development through activities at home and at school positively impacts literacy, mathematics, and social-emotional skills of children ages 3-8. Schools are on the front-line teaching SEL skills and parents can support these efforts every single day. Here is one way to learn more about SEL.