FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION: Winter management of your beef herd

FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION

University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Dodge County

In Wisconsin, winter is a fact of life in which severe cold temperatures, wind chills, and blowing and drifting snow are common occurrences. Cattle can adapt to cold temperatures and maintain condition if provided the appropriate nutrition and environmental protections. Let us look at some of the management practices you can have in place to ensure your herd thrives this winter.

We are going to discuss their physical environment. As a producer, you can diminish winter conditions to some extent, with proper planning, facility design, and good management practices. A significant first step is to have in place a form of wind protection. Cattle need protection from the wind, especially during periods of bitterly cold temperatures and severe wind chill. Wind will increase the harmful effects of already cold days, which can be extravagated more when bedding conditions are wet, and an animal’s natural insulation provided by its hair coat is compromised.