Frontier Fest to be held Sept. 26-27

Frontier Fest, a historic celebration of the Western Frontier, will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 26-27 at Woodside Ranch, W4015 Highway 82, Mauston. There will be open hours from 10 a.m. 2 p.m. Sept. 25 for educational purposes like home school, school groups, FFA and 4-H. Those interested must register. Covid-19 guidelines will be followed including social distancing, masks, hand sanitizing stations and more. The event includes two separate attractions, a Pre-1840s Rendezvous and Buffalo Bill’s Best of the Wild West.
A single, all-access ticket gains entry to both the Rendezvous and the Wild West, including the 1 p.m. arena extravaganza. Ticket prices are $10, adults; $8, seniors and children ages 6-17; free, kids ages 5 and younger. Rendezvous only tickets are $2. For the 1 p.m. show, a $2 entry fee will be applied to the balance of the admission.
Pre-1840s Rendezvous
A rendezvous was a traditional gathering point each year in-and-around the Rocky Mountains where fur traders and trappers would gather to exchange beaver pelts for supplies. Today, they are timeline events, from the French and Indian War to the fur trade era that faded into the Western landscape in 1840. This era was considered the Western Frontier of the United States by Americans. See Soldiers from the French and Indian War, Eastern Long Hunters that first explored Wisconsin, Fur trappers, Fur Traders, and Native Americans. See them perform feats of skill, such as Hawk and knife throwing, black powder shooting, fire starting and learn traditional frontier skills, including open fire cooking, rope making, and more.
Buffalo Bill’s Best of The Wild West
From 1883-1900, Buffalo Bill toured the world with his Wild West. Bill’s Best of The Wild West features a canvas boomtown camp, much like the one that traveled with William F. Cody. There will be roughly a 1 hour 20-minute arena extravaganza filled with exploits largely based on the original at 1 p.m. Sept. 26 and 27. See horses, a stagecoach, canon, Gatling Gun, legends of the West like Buffalo Bill, Annie Oakley and more. This is considered by many to be the best presentation of the original Wild West anywhere in the world. Before and after the show, stroll through the Boomtown camp and enjoy food, shopping and interactions with people.
