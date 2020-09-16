Frontier Fest to be held Sept. 26-27

Buffalo Bill’s Best of The Wild West

From 1883-1900, Buffalo Bill toured the world with his Wild West. Bill’s Best of The Wild West features a canvas boomtown camp, much like the one that traveled with William F. Cody. There will be roughly a 1 hour 20-minute arena extravaganza filled with exploits largely based on the original at 1 p.m. Sept. 26 and 27. See horses, a stagecoach, canon, Gatling Gun, legends of the West like Buffalo Bill, Annie Oakley and more. This is considered by many to be the best presentation of the original Wild West anywhere in the world. Before and after the show, stroll through the Boomtown camp and enjoy food, shopping and interactions with people.