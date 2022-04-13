 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fry earns 4-H award

  • 0

Christopher Fry, a member of Blackhawk 4-H Club, was recognized as the 2021 Juneau County 4-H Youth Volunteer of the Year on Jan. 30 at the Juneau County 4-H Recognition Program held at the Hustler Exhibit Hall.

The award is given annually to one 4-H youth who has gone beyond the norm to volunteer and help in their 4-H club and county programs. Fry serves as a Juneau County 4-H youth ambassador and is active with many tasks associated with this role.

For more information, contact April Martell, Juneau County University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension, at 608-847-9329 or april.martell@wisc.edu.

Christopher Fry

Fry
