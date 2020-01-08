Fulk earns third-place in holiday coloring contest
Gunner Fulk earns third-place in the Hartje Tire Service coloring contest. Pictured, from left, are Connie Hartje, Paul Bierman, and Gunner Fulk.

 CONNIE HARTJE/Contributed

Hartje Tire & Service of La Valle presents winners of the annual Holiday Coloring Contest for 2019, on Dec. 18. Each year children from the area schools are asked to submit a picture they have drawn. The first, second, and third-place winners are awarded a gift card and the school they are attending is given a check from Hartje Tire & Service.

The third-place winner of the Hartje Tire & Service coloring contest is Gunner Fulk from Westside Elementary. Hartje Tire gave Fulk a $25 gift card and Westside Elementary was given a $100 donation.

