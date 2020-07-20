Full ‘Out of the Woods’ play-reading series available through July 26

All six episodes of American Players Theatre virtual play-reading series, Out of the Woods, play readings performed and recorded live are available at pbswisconsin.org/apt through Sunday, after which the play readings will be removed from the website. The series debuted on PBS Wisconsin’s website on June 12 with three one-act plays by Anton Chekhov. APT’s Core Acting Company, along with other APT actors, read a selection of plays using Zoom virtual meeting software. The readings were streamed live and recorded by PBS Wisconsin in May and June. They are free to view.
“…the ‘Out of the Woods’ webcasts are an easy way to make the acquaintance of a theater company whose excellence is not sufficiently recognized elsewhere in the U.S. They made me long to return after the pandemic releases its hold on American theater and spend a week or two watching American Players Theatre work its magic in person,” Wall Street Journal arts critic Terry Teachout.
APT and PBS began recording the Out of the Woods series on the heels of APT’s announcement that it would cancel the 2020 season, and move the plays to summer 2021. For more information, visit americanplayers.org.
Fundraising campaign
APT announced Back to the Woods: A Campaign for American Players Theatre on July 20. The campaign was created to raise funds APT will need to produce a full season in 2021. In the meantime, the money raised will keep basic operations running, and may allow APT to create more virtual theater like the “Out of the Woods” series later in the year. The goal is to raise $5 million by the end of 2021.
Donations, including a $750,000 matching gift from APT’s Board of Directors, are nearly half way to the goal, with a total of $2,298,500 in hand.
For more information, visit https://give.americanplayers.org/campaign/apts-back-to-the-woodscampaign/c290466.
Grant received
APT received a portion of a $1.17 million grant from the National Endowment of the Arts/Arts Midwest program “Shakespeare in American Communities” which provides $1 million to professional theater companies partnering with schools, and $170,000 to organizations partnering with facilities in the juvenile justice system.
APT will use the funds for education programs during the 2020-2021 school year to create and distribute virtual educational programs for schools in the region.
For more information, visit americanplayers.org or contact Jess Amend at 608-588-9240 or jamend@americanplayers.org.
