Full ‘Out of the Woods’ play-reading series available through July 26

All six episodes of American Players Theatre virtual play-reading series, Out of the Woods, play readings performed and recorded live are available at pbswisconsin.org/apt through July 26, after which the play readings will be removed from the website. The series debuted on PBS Wisconsin’s website on June 12 with three one-act plays by Anton Chekhov. APT’s Core Acting Company, along with other APT actors, read a selection of plays using Zoom virtual meeting software. The readings were streamed live and recorded by PBS Wisconsin in May and June. They are free to view.

“…the ‘Out of the Woods’ webcasts are an easy way to make the acquaintance of a theater company whose excellence is not sufficiently recognized elsewhere in the U.S. They made me long to return after the pandemic releases its hold on American theater and spend a week or two watching American Players Theatre work its magic in person,” Wall Street Journal arts critic Terry Teachout.

APT and PBS began recording the Out of the Woods series on the heels of APT’s announcement that it would cancel the 2020 season, and move the plays to summer 2021. For more information, visit americanplayers.org.

