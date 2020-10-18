Fun for families: Explore 4-H

4-H is America’s largest youth development organization—empowering nearly 6 million young people with the skills to lead for a lifetime. 4-H members are twice as likely to make healthy choices and four times more likely to be civically engaged in the community.

Over the course of six weeks, beginning on Oct. 26, any family with children in 5-year-old kindergarten through fifth grade can get a hands-on introduction to 4-H. Families sign up to receive a kit with 4-H activities. Dodge County 4-H staff are cooperating to help families explore 4-H and learn more about hands-on science, art, food and more. Each kit will include the materials and directions for six 4-H projects to do at home, and share with other families in a virtual setting. The Dodge County Extension Positive Youth Development educator will host Zoom check-in meetings on Nov. 10 and 30 where youth can share their projects with others.